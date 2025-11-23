Search underway for missing man swept away in floodwaters

The Brief A man is missing after his Jeep was swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters in the Agua Fria River. A woman was successfully rescued by helicopter, but the search for the man is ongoing. Heavy rain is making the search difficult, and crews were diverted for another rescue operation involving two other people stuck nearby.



The search is on for a missing man Sunday evening who was swept away by flood water north of the Valley.

What we know:

A man and woman were in a Jeep that was carried away. She was rescued, but he hasn't been seen since, and the rain is not making it any easier for search or rescue efforts.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said crews broke from that first search for another rescue operation involving two people stuck on the side of moving water, just a few miles away.

The backstory:

Witness video captured the moments from the earlier rescue, as the woman was pulled from the water and brought to safety.

This footage was taken by Ryan Sims, who was stuck on that side of the river. He crossed the Agua Fria River the morning of Nov. 23, and said that almost immediately after he did, he watched the water rise three or four feet. That's when he decided he couldn’t cross back safely.

What they're saying:

While he was waiting, he spotted the rescue helicopter and watched the woman be flown to safety, and has been keeping an eye on rescue efforts for the missing man.

"Looking at how fast it’s going, I didn’t think they were going to get anybody out of there, but they did," Sims said. "The rescue chopper got one woman off the bank, which is a miracle really. But unfortunately, you can see the river is a little crazy right now."