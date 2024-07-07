Searching for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger; driver killed in I-17 crash | Nightly Roundup

From the Valley-wide search for a missing 13-year-old girl, to several cars crashing on I-17 overnight and killing a driver, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Search teams looking for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger

Featured article

2. Several cars crash on I-17 in north Phoenix overnight; 1 driver killed, 2 others injured

Featured article

3. Reward out for 3 missing dogs that were stolen in Phoenix

Featured article

4. 'Sudden thermal gust of air' to blame for Williams hot air balloon going haywire

Featured article

5. Car chase leads to human smuggling arrest in Arizona