Searching for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger; driver killed in I-17 crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  July 7, 2024 7:34pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hot air balloon incident; missing teen | Nightly Roundup

From the Valley-wide search for a missing 13-year-old girl, to several cars crashing on I-17 overnight and killing a driver, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Search teams looking for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger

Search teams looking for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger

Thirteen-year-old Jessica Holtzinger has been missing for 20 days as of Sunday and her father, teachers and community members are combing the entire Valley searching for her.

2. Several cars crash on I-17 in north Phoenix overnight; 1 driver killed, 2 others injured

Several cars crash on I-17 in north Phoenix overnight; 1 driver killed, 2 others injured

As Arizona DPS troopers were investigating a possible DUI driver who was stopped on I-17 in Phoenix early Sunday morning, several other cars crashed and one of the drivers was killed.

3. Reward out for 3 missing dogs that were stolen in Phoenix

Reward out for 3 missing dogs that were stolen in Phoenix

The "Three Musketeers," a family of three pure-bred Scottish Terriers were stolen from a backyard in Phoenix. There is a reward out for their return.

4. 'Sudden thermal gust of air' to blame for Williams hot air balloon going haywire

'Sudden thermal gust of air' to blame for Williams hot air balloon going haywire

Several people were hurt on Saturday after high winds tossed a hot air balloon onto people and property at a fair in Williams, Arizona. We have what police say caused this to happen.

5. Car chase leads to human smuggling arrest in Arizona

Car chase leads to human smuggling arrest in Arizona

A 21-year-old was arrested after a high-speed chase in Tombstone on July 3. He was arrested for unlawful flight and human smuggling.