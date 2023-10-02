Seasonings recalled over rodent feces in oregano samples from Pennsylvania food manufacturer

article

A food manufacturer has recalled a host of seasoning after rodent feces were found in samples of oregano.

According to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Regal Foods, Inc of Leola, Pennsylvania , voluntarily recalled a handful of seasonings that contained oregano including: Italian seasoning, oregano leaves, taco seasoning, herbs and garlic seasoning, Fajita, herbs de provence seasoning, pasta herb seasoning and blackening seasoning.

The recall was initiated on July 20, 2023, and is ongoing, the FDA said.

The recalled products were distributed in Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

Recalled products:

REGAL ITALIAN SEASONING

Product Quantity: 674 lbs

Code Information: Code 10201310

REGAL OREGANO LEAVES

Product Quantity: 9460 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550

REGAL TACO SEASONING

Product Quantity: 1559 lbs

Code Information: Code: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400

FILE - Dried Oregano food ingredient. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

REGAL HERBS & GARLIC

Product Quantity: 660 lbs

Code Information: Code: 8400

REGAL FAJITA SEASONING

Product Quantity: 118 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183

REGAL HERBS DE PROVENCE

Product Quantity: 36 lbs.

Code Information: Code: 8400

REGAL PASTA HERB

Product Quantity: 12 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183

FILE - Dried Oregano food ingredient. The spice is very popular in the Italian cuisine. The dried form has a more concentrated flavor. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

REGAL BLACKENING SEASON

Product Quantity: 56 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183

The FDA said that anyone who has purchased any of the recalled products should immediately dispose of it and not consume it.

Clark Associates, which owns Regal Foods Inc., did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

