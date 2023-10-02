Seasonings recalled over rodent feces in oregano samples from Pennsylvania food manufacturer
A food manufacturer has recalled a host of seasoning after rodent feces were found in samples of oregano.
According to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Regal Foods, Inc of Leola, Pennsylvania, voluntarily recalled a handful of seasonings that contained oregano including: Italian seasoning, oregano leaves, taco seasoning, herbs and garlic seasoning, Fajita, herbs de provence seasoning, pasta herb seasoning and blackening seasoning.
The recall was initiated on July 20, 2023, and is ongoing, the FDA said.
The recalled products were distributed in Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Recalled products:
REGAL ITALIAN SEASONING
- Product Quantity: 674 lbs
- Code Information: Code 10201310
REGAL OREGANO LEAVES
- Product Quantity: 9460 lbs
- Code Information: Code: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550
REGAL TACO SEASONING
- Product Quantity: 1559 lbs
- Code Information: Code: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400
FILE - Dried Oregano food ingredient. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
REGAL HERBS & GARLIC
- Product Quantity: 660 lbs
- Code Information: Code: 8400
REGAL FAJITA SEASONING
- Product Quantity: 118 lbs
- Code Information: Code: ORE22183
REGAL HERBS DE PROVENCE
- Product Quantity: 36 lbs.
- Code Information: Code: 8400
REGAL PASTA HERB
- Product Quantity: 12 lbs
- Code Information: Code: ORE22183
FILE - Dried Oregano food ingredient. The spice is very popular in the Italian cuisine. The dried form has a more concentrated flavor. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
REGAL BLACKENING SEASON
- Product Quantity: 56 lbs
- Code Information: Code: ORE22183
The FDA said that anyone who has purchased any of the recalled products should immediately dispose of it and not consume it.
Clark Associates, which owns Regal Foods Inc., did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.