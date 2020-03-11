Seattle public schools to close for at least 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

article

The Seattle Public School District will close for at least two weeks amid concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus, The Seattle Times reported, citing an email that went out to school administrators.

SPS is the largest school district in the state. The closure would begin Thursday.

A public health spokesperson said in February that districts haven't had comprehensive closures in this region since 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.

The announcement comes after a staff member at Aki Kurose Middle School in West Seattle was confirmed Tuesday to have the virus. Both Aki Kurose and Cleveland High closed Tuesday evening.

Gov. Jay Inslee, joined by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and other leaders from King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, announced Wednesday morning that they would ban all gatherings of over 250 people, including sporting events and conventions. Governor Inslee said while he was not prepared to force schools to close or do remote learning, he asked schools and parents to start preparing for that possibility.

More than 50,000 students are enrolled in Seattle Public Schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.