Sec. of State certifies marijuana measure for Arizona ballot

Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
2020 Election
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Arizona's top elections official has certified that supporters of an initiative measure to legalize recreational marijuana collected enough valid petition signatures to put the proposal on the state's November ballot.

The Smart and Safe Arizona campaign in July submitted 420,000 petition signatures and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs declared Monday that a review indicated 255,080 were valid, above the required 237,645.

The certification occurred three days after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge's ruling Friday rejected challengers' argumentthat supporters of the measure didn't include some principal provisions in a 100-word petition summary of the measure.

Assuming the marijuana measure survives an expected appeal of the judge’s ruling, Hobbs’ certification means the marijuana measure will appear on the ballot and be labeled Proposition 207.

