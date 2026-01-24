Second deadly Minneapolis shooting, Mesa fire leaves family severely burned | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From another person shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis, to a family fighting for their lives after an overnight fire at a Mesa apartment, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, January 24, 2026.
1. Man shot and killed in Minneapolis, weeks after ICE agents shoot Renee Good
Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot Saturday morning by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. Here's what's known about the Minneapolis resident.
2. Six Mesa residents suffer serious burns in apartment fire
Six people were hospitalized with serious burns, including four children, following a third-alarm apartment fire in Mesa.
3. Months after teen was shot and killed, Phoenix Police make 3 arrests
Three teens were arrested Friday for the October shooting death of 17-year-old Marki Terril Anthony during a botched robbery in north Phoenix.
4. I-10 traffic stop leads to discovery of 40 pounds of cocaine in car
A traffic stop on I-10 in Casa Grande led to a K-9 discovering 40 pounds of cocaine in a secret compartment in his center console, according to DPS.
5. Rebekah Baptiste's mom accuses DCS of ignoring warning signs before daughter's death
The mother of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste is accusing Arizona DCS of ignoring warnings that could have saved her daughter's life.
A look at your weather
Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout the country. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on how the winter weather is affecting the high country.
