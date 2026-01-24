Expand / Collapse search

Second deadly Minneapolis shooting, Mesa fire leaves family severely burned | Nightly Roundup

Published January 24, 2026
PHOENIX - From another person shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis, to a family fighting for their lives after an overnight fire at a Mesa apartment, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, January 24, 2026.

1. Man shot and killed in Minneapolis, weeks after ICE agents shoot Renee Good

Minneapolis shooting: What we know about Alex Pretti, the man killed by Border Patrol agent
Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot Saturday morning by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. Here's what's known about the Minneapolis resident.

2. Six Mesa residents suffer serious burns in apartment fire 

4 children, 2 others severely burned in Mesa apartment fire
Six people were hospitalized with serious burns, including four children, following a third-alarm apartment fire in Mesa.

3. Months after teen was shot and killed, Phoenix Police make 3 arrests

3 teens arrested for murder in botched robbery: Phoenix PD
Three teens were arrested Friday for the October shooting death of 17-year-old Marki Terril Anthony during a botched robbery in north Phoenix.

4. I-10 traffic stop leads to discovery of 40 pounds of cocaine in car 

K-9 finds 40 pounds of cocaine in man's car on I-10: DPS

A traffic stop on I-10 in Casa Grande led to a K-9 discovering 40 pounds of cocaine in a secret compartment in his center console, according to DPS.

5. Rebekah Baptiste's mom accuses DCS of ignoring warning signs before daughter's death

Rebekah Baptiste's mom files notice of claim against Arizona DCS

The mother of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste is accusing Arizona DCS of ignoring warnings that could have saved her daughter's life. 

A look at your weather 

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/24/26

Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout the country. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on how the winter weather is affecting the high country.

