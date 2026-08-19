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Security guard shoots, kills armed man at Phoenix business, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 19, 2026 5:55 PM MST
Published August 19, 2026 5:55 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 44-year-old man died after being shot by a contracted security guard at a Phoenix business near Peoria Avenue and Black Canyon Highway.
    • Police say the shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon after the man pulled a gun during an interaction with the guard.
    • The security guard was detained, interviewed, and released from custody as the investigation remains ongoing.

PHOENIX - An armed and uniformed security guard allegedly shot and killed a man who pulled a gun at a Phoenix business.

What we know:

An "interaction" occurred between an armed man and the security guard near Peoria Ave and Black Canyon Highway at around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. According to investigators, the 44-year-old man had pulled a gun, prompting the guard to shoot him.

When Phoenix Police responded to several reports of the shooting, they found the 44-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Image 1 of 3

 

Officers detained the suspected shooter, who was only identified as an armed and uniformed security guard contracted with the business where the shooting took place. He was later interviewed and released from custody. 

What we don't know:

The nature of the argument, and the identities of those involved, were not released. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews