Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
2
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills

Seen on TV: April 12

By
Published  April 12, 2025 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Tour de Scottsdale

Sustainable Ambition

Superstition Craft Beverage Festival

Executive Council 70

Broken Yolk Café

Salt River Fields

Punk In The Park

Sol Azteca

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews