Seen on TV: April 12

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Tour de Scottsdale

Sustainable Ambition

Superstition Craft Beverage Festival

50 E Civic Center Dr.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://www.superstitionfestival.com/

Executive Council 70

Broken Yolk Café

Salt River Fields

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

www.SaltRiverFields.com

Punk In The Park

19593 S. 48th St.

Chandler, AZ 85226

www.PunkInThePark.com

Sol Azteca