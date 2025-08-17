Seen on TV: August 17

Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila Bend, Superior, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Deer Valley, Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, East Valley