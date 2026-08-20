Seen on TV: August 20
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Thursday, August 20, 2026
Crust Simply Italian Mesa
- 233 E. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://crustconcepts.com/crust-simply-italian/
West-MEC Central
- 6997 N. Glen Harbor Blvd
- Glendale, AZ 85307
- https://www.west-mec.edu/
Play It Again Sports Tempe
- 1840 E. Warner Rd., Suite 126
- Tempe, AZ 85284
- https://playitagainsports.com/locations/tempe-az/