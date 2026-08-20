Seen on TV: August 20

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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Crust Simply Italian Mesa

233 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://crustconcepts.com/crust-simply-italian/

West-MEC Central

6997 N. Glen Harbor Blvd

Glendale, AZ 85307

https://www.west-mec.edu/

Play It Again Sports Tempe

1840 E. Warner Rd., Suite 126

Tempe, AZ 85284

https://playitagainsports.com/locations/tempe-az/

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