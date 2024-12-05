Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Dec. 5

By
Updated  December 5, 2024 6:06am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

Shop with a Cop

  • Kohl's
  • 17232 N. 19th Avenue
  • Phoenix, AZ 85023

As You Wish Pottery

Elephante Scottsdale

Cocina Adamex

Very Cory Christmas

  • Santa toy drive
  • Benefits Foster Care Alliance
  • 3110 E. Thunderbird Rd., #100, Phoenix

Live-streamed video: