Seen on TV: Dec. 5
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024
Shop with a Cop
- Kohl's
- 17232 N. 19th Avenue
- Phoenix, AZ 85023
As You Wish Pottery
- 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- Claw Prints Event: Dec. 7-8
Elephante Scottsdale
- 7014 E. Camelback Road #601
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.elephanterestaurants.com
Cocina Adamex
- 416 N. 7th Avenue
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- https://www.cocinaadamex.com
Very Cory Christmas
- Santa toy drive
- Benefits Foster Care Alliance
- 3110 E. Thunderbird Rd., #100, Phoenix
Live-streamed video: