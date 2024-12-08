Seen on TV: Dec. 8

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024

Wine Girl hosts Fill the Bus toy drive

Dec. 8, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4205 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Benefits Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children

https://winegirl.com

Sweet Creek Boutique's Holiday Retreat Market