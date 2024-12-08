Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Dec. 8

By
Published  December 8, 2024 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024

Wine Girl hosts Fill the Bus toy drive

  • Dec. 8, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 4205 N. Scottsdale Rd.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85251
  • Benefits Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children
  • https://winegirl.com

Sweet Creek Boutique's Holiday Retreat Market

  • Dec. 7, 9 a.m. - 5p.m.
  • Dec. 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Big Tin Cotton Gin
  • 1542 W. Ocotillo Rd.
  • Queen Creek, AZ 85140
  • 50+ local small businesses selling their items
  • https://www.sweetcreekboutiqueaz.com