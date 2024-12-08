Seen on TV: Dec. 8
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024
Wine Girl hosts Fill the Bus toy drive
- Dec. 8, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 4205 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Benefits Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children
- https://winegirl.com
Sweet Creek Boutique's Holiday Retreat Market
- Dec. 7, 9 a.m. - 5p.m.
- Dec. 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Big Tin Cotton Gin
- 1542 W. Ocotillo Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85140
- 50+ local small businesses selling their items
- https://www.sweetcreekboutiqueaz.com