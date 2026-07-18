Seen on TV: July 18

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Hash Kitchen

Backpack's 4 Kids

13201 W. Grand Ave.

Surprise, AZ 85374

(602) 614-5781

https://www.bp4kidsaz.com/

https://www.west-mec.edu

The Singleton's Kitchen partners with DoorDash

2832 E. Bell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

(480) 818-5285

https://www.instagram.com/thesingletonsaz

https://www.facebook.com/TheSingletonsAZ/

www.thesingletonsaz.org

Beer Barn Lagerfest

3150 E. Ray Rd., Suite 150

Gilbert, AZ 85296

(480) 264-4086

https://www.instagram.com/BEERBARNAZ/

https://www.beerbarnaz.com/

Farmer Boys

3309 Val Vista Dr.

Gilbert, AZ 85297

(480) 648-1264

https://www.instagram.com/farmerboysfood/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/FarmerBoysFood/

https://www.farmerboys.com/

Back to School Bash

1515 Grand Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

(602) 478-7704

https://www.instagram.com/teenchallengephoenix/

https://www.facebook.com/TeenChallengePhoenix/

https://give.tcaz.org/event/2026-17th-annual-back-to-school-bash/e799753

Tempe Community Action Agency

2146 E. Apache Blvd

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 422-8922

https://www.instagram.com/tempeaction/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/TempeCommunityActionAgency/

https://tempeaction.org/

The Pedal Haus

730 S. Mill Ave., #102

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 314-2337

https://www.instagram.com/pedalhausbrewery/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/events/pedal-haus-brewery/pedal-haus-tempe/980468674318832/

https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

State Farm Stadium: 1 Cardinals Drive

Glendale, AZ 85305

(602) 485-1691

https://www.instagram.com/maricopacountyhomeshows/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/HomeShows

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/

Live-streamed video