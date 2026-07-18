Seen on TV: July 18
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Saturday, July 18, 2026
Hash Kitchen
Backpack's 4 Kids
- 13201 W. Grand Ave.
- Surprise, AZ 85374
- (602) 614-5781
- https://www.bp4kidsaz.com/
- https://www.west-mec.edu
The Singleton's Kitchen partners with DoorDash
- 2832 E. Bell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
- (480) 818-5285
- https://www.instagram.com/thesingletonsaz
- https://www.facebook.com/TheSingletonsAZ/
- www.thesingletonsaz.org
Beer Barn Lagerfest
- 3150 E. Ray Rd., Suite 150
- Gilbert, AZ 85296
- (480) 264-4086
- https://www.instagram.com/BEERBARNAZ/
- https://www.beerbarnaz.com/
Farmer Boys
- 3309 Val Vista Dr.
- Gilbert, AZ 85297
- (480) 648-1264
- https://www.instagram.com/farmerboysfood/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/FarmerBoysFood/
- https://www.farmerboys.com/
Back to School Bash
- 1515 Grand Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- (602) 478-7704
- https://www.instagram.com/teenchallengephoenix/
- https://www.facebook.com/TeenChallengePhoenix/
- https://give.tcaz.org/event/2026-17th-annual-back-to-school-bash/e799753
Tempe Community Action Agency
- 2146 E. Apache Blvd
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- (480) 422-8922
- https://www.instagram.com/tempeaction/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/TempeCommunityActionAgency/
- https://tempeaction.org/
The Pedal Haus
- 730 S. Mill Ave., #102
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- (480) 314-2337
- https://www.instagram.com/pedalhausbrewery/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/events/pedal-haus-brewery/pedal-haus-tempe/980468674318832/
- https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/
The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show
- State Farm Stadium: 1 Cardinals Drive
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- (602) 485-1691
- https://www.instagram.com/maricopacountyhomeshows/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/HomeShows
- https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/