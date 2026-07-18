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Seen on TV: July 18

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published July 18, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published July 18, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Hash Kitchen

Backpack's 4 Kids

The Singleton's Kitchen partners with DoorDash

Beer Barn Lagerfest

Farmer Boys 

Back to School Bash

Tempe Community Action Agency

The Pedal Haus

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews