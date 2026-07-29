Seen on TV: July 29

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Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Lumai

10749 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 101

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

www.LumaiScottsdale.com

906 Foundation

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Old Town Scottsdale

4000 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste 105

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.grimaldispizzeria.com/location/old-town/

Hazel Rows

263 E. Warner Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://www.hazelrows.com/

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