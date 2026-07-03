Seen on TV: July 3
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Friday, July 3, 2026
Heidi’s Village
- 600 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- heidisvillage.org
Brooker's Ice Cream
- 2560 W. Chandler Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 86224
- https://brookersicecream.com/locations/chandler-az/
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld
- 5-9 p.m.
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Scottsdale4th.com