Seen on TV: July 3

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Friday, July 3, 2026

Heidi’s Village

600 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

heidisvillage.org

Brooker's Ice Cream

2560 W. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 86224

https://brookersicecream.com/locations/chandler-az/

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

5-9 p.m.

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Scottsdale4th.com

Live-streamed video