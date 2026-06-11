Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: June 11

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 11, 2026 8:07 AM MST Published June 11, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Surprise Police's new Safe Exchange Zone

Backyard Desert Ridge 

Operation K9 Companion Program

Arizona Diamondbacks

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews