Seen on TV: June 11

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Thursday, June 11, 2026

Surprise Police's new Safe Exchange Zone

Surprise Police Department

14250 W Statler Plaza

Surprise, AZ 85374

https://www.facebook.com/surprisepd/posts/pfbid0Hs6wxjNZeV6PVVFfFJNdXBAqSN4vVimEtaJdfybZ3CvUsQhbAAUtEtq6cQfZkLDAl

Backyard Desert Ridge

21001 N Tatum Blvd #14

Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://backyarddesertridge.com/

Operation K9 Companion Program

Soldier's Best Friend Facility

14505 N 75th Ave

Peoria, AZ 85381

https://www.audacy.com/big945phoenix/operationk9companion

Arizona Diamondbacks

Live-streamed video