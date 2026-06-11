Seen on TV: June 11
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Thursday, June 11, 2026
Surprise Police's new Safe Exchange Zone
- Surprise Police Department
- 14250 W Statler Plaza
- Surprise, AZ 85374
- https://www.facebook.com/surprisepd/posts/pfbid0Hs6wxjNZeV6PVVFfFJNdXBAqSN4vVimEtaJdfybZ3CvUsQhbAAUtEtq6cQfZkLDAl
Backyard Desert Ridge
- 21001 N Tatum Blvd #14
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- https://backyarddesertridge.com/
Operation K9 Companion Program
- Soldier's Best Friend Facility
- 14505 N 75th Ave
- Peoria, AZ 85381
- https://www.audacy.com/big945phoenix/operationk9companion
Arizona Diamondbacks