Seen on TV: June 3

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Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Road Runner Sports at Uptown Phoenix

100 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 176

Phoenix, AZ 85012

www.roadrunnersports.com

Let’s Toast

100 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 164

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://letstoastofficial.com/

Sweet Republic's Free Scoop Night

June 4 from 7-10 p.m.

Available at all four Valley locations

https://www.sweetrepublic.com/

Live-streamed video