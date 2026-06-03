Seen on TV: June 3
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Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Road Runner Sports at Uptown Phoenix
- 100 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 176
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- www.roadrunnersports.com
Let’s Toast
- 100 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 164
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://letstoastofficial.com/
Sweet Republic's Free Scoop Night
- June 4 from 7-10 p.m.
- Available at all four Valley locations
- https://www.sweetrepublic.com/