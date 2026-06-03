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Seen on TV: June 3

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 3, 2026 9:44 AM MST Published June 3, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Road Runner Sports at Uptown Phoenix

Let’s Toast

Sweet Republic's Free Scoop Night

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews