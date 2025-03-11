Seen on TV: Mar. 11
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Sweet Dee's Bakeshop
- 7350 E. Stetson Dr., Suite C101
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.sweetdees.com/
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/
Scorpion Bay Marina
- 10970 W. Peninsula Rd.
- Morristown, AZ 85342
- https://www.scorpionbayaz.com/
Camp Taliesin West