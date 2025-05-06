Seen on TV: May 6
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
- 690 S. Novus Pl., Suite 183
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.bluesushisakegrill.com
Miracle Mile Deli Week
- May 6-11
- 4433 N. 16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- 602-776-0992
- https://www.miraclemiledeli.com
The Fancy Basket
- 602-339-9061
- https://www.thefancybasket.com
Floreria Mi Sueño
- 5004 N. 95th Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 853005
- Instagram: @floreriamisueno
East Valley Styles Barbershop
- 3071 W. Hunt Hwy.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- 480-877-7026
- https://evsbarbershop.com