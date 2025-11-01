Seen on TV: Nov. 1
Saturday, November 1, 2025
Loving Hut Peoria
- 8565 Grand Ave.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- https://lovinghut.us/peoria/
TruWest Credit Union
Burns Pest Elimination
BARKtoberfest 2025
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 50 E. Civic Center Dr.
- Gilbert, AZ 85296
- https://azfriends.org/event/barktoberfest-2025/
Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic
- Nov. 9
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 1 N. Macdonald
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://downtownmesa.com/do/downtown-mesa-bbq-classic
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
- Nov. 1-2
- 15205 N. Kierland Blvd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.kierlandcommons.com/Festival
Arizona Animal Welfare League's Walk to Save Animals
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Tempe Beach Park
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- AAWL.org