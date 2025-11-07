Seen on TV: Nov. 7

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, November 7, 2025

Musical Instrument Museum

Big Hearts For Big Breeds

14th Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

Nov. 8-9

Polo Field at WestWorld of Scottsdale

101 & Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.thepoloparty.com

Eat Clean Phx

13901 N. 73rd St., Suite 209

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://eatcleanphx.com/

32nd Annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

Nov. 7-9

101 Easy Street

Carefree, AZ, 85377

ThunderbirdArtists.com

Live-streamed video