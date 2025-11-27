Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Nov. 27

Updated  November 27, 2025 5:56am MST
Thursday, November 27, 2025

Zoo Lights

Bemis Bowl

  • Nov. 27, 8 a.m.
  • Bemis Field
  • Notre Dame Preparatory High School
  • 9701 East Bell Road
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85260
  • https://teambemis.com

Salvation Army

Arcadia Turkey Trot

  • Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m.
  • Starts at Arizona Falls
  • 5802 E. Indian School Rd.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85018
  • $35 for adults
  • $15 for kids 12 & under
  • 100% of proceeds go to Good Soles
  • https://www.arcadiaturkeytrot.org

Arizona International Auto Show

  • Nov. 27-30
  • Phoenix Convention Center
  • Halls 2-4
  • 100 N. 3rd St.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85004
  • $15 for adults
  • Free for kids under 12
  • www.AutoShowPhoenix.com 

Live-streamed video

