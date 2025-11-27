Seen on TV: Nov. 27
PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Zoo Lights
- Through Jan. 16
- 5:30-10:30 p.m.
- Phoenix Zoo
- 455 N. Galvin Pkwy.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- $35 admission
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/zoolights
Bemis Bowl
- Nov. 27, 8 a.m.
- Bemis Field
- Notre Dame Preparatory High School
- 9701 East Bell Road
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://teambemis.com
Salvation Army
Arcadia Turkey Trot
- Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m.
- Starts at Arizona Falls
- 5802 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- $35 for adults
- $15 for kids 12 & under
- 100% of proceeds go to Good Soles
- https://www.arcadiaturkeytrot.org
Arizona International Auto Show
- Nov. 27-30
- Phoenix Convention Center
- Halls 2-4
- 100 N. 3rd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- $15 for adults
- Free for kids under 12
- www.AutoShowPhoenix.com