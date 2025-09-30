Seen on TV: Sept. 30
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Uchi Scottsdale
- 3821 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://uchi.uchirestaurants.com
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/
Electrolysis & Co.
- 1420 N. Greenfield Rd., Suite 102
- Gilbert, AZ 85234
- https://www.instagram.com/p/DM8z-OCS6vy/
Amoré Doughnuts & Coffee