Seen on TV: September 12

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Saturday, September 12, 2026

Press Coffee Camelview

5090 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

presscoffee.com

Aesthetic IQ Clinic

7054 E. Cochise Rd., Suite B200

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

https://aestheticiqclinic.com/

Fulton Homes’ The West’s Most Western Rodeo

Sept. 11-13

Westworld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://rodeoscottsdale.com/

El Grito Celebration

4-11 p.m.

4th Avenue and Washington Street in Phoenix

elgritophoenix.com

Desert Ridge High School

10045 E. Madero Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85209

desertridgehigh.gilbertschools.net

AC Old Town Bridal Expo

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town

7117 E. 3rd Ave.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ac-old-town-bridal-expo-tickets-1996902718787?aff=oddtdtcreator

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Applied Hearing Solutions

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