Seen on TV: September 12
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Saturday, September 12, 2026
Press Coffee Camelview
- 5090 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- presscoffee.com
Aesthetic IQ Clinic
- 7054 E. Cochise Rd., Suite B200
- Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- https://aestheticiqclinic.com/
Fulton Homes’ The West’s Most Western Rodeo
- Sept. 11-13
- Westworld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://rodeoscottsdale.com/
El Grito Celebration
- 4-11 p.m.
- 4th Avenue and Washington Street in Phoenix
- elgritophoenix.com
Desert Ridge High School
- 10045 E. Madero Ave.
- Mesa, AZ 85209
- desertridgehigh.gilbertschools.net
AC Old Town Bridal Expo
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town
- 7117 E. 3rd Ave.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ac-old-town-bridal-expo-tickets-1996902718787?aff=oddtdtcreator
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Applied Hearing Solutions