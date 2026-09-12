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Seen on TV: September 12

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 12, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published September 12, 2026 7:00 AM MST
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Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Press Coffee Camelview

Aesthetic IQ Clinic

Fulton Homes’ The West’s Most Western Rodeo

El Grito Celebration

Desert Ridge High School

AC Old Town Bridal Expo

one·n·ten

Applied Hearing Solutions

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews