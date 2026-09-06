Seen on TV: September 6
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Sunday, September 6, 2026
SanTan Brewing Company
Jake's Unlimited
- 480-926-7499
- 1830 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85204
- https://www.jakesunlimited.com
Sunday Soda
- sundaysodaaz@gmail.com
- https://www.sundaysodaevents.com/
Adobe Bar & Grille/No. 37 Golf Lounge
- 602-468-9160
- 2400 Biltmore Estates, Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://azbiltmoregc.com/adobe-bar-and-grille-phoenix-az/indoor-golf-simulator-phoenix-club-37/
Phoenix Park 'n Swap
- 602-273-1250
- 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://www.phoenixparknswap.com/