Seen on TV: September 6

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Sunday, September 6, 2026

SanTan Brewing Company

Jake's Unlimited

480-926-7499

1830 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85204

https://www.jakesunlimited.com

Sunday Soda

Adobe Bar & Grille/No. 37 Golf Lounge

602-468-9160

2400 Biltmore Estates, Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://azbiltmoregc.com/adobe-bar-and-grille-phoenix-az/indoor-golf-simulator-phoenix-club-37/

Phoenix Park 'n Swap

602-273-1250

3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://www.phoenixparknswap.com/

Live-streamed video