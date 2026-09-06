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Seen on TV: September 6

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 6, 2026 5:00 AM MST
Published September 6, 2026 5:00 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, September 6, 2026

SanTan Brewing Company

Jake's Unlimited

Sunday Soda

Adobe Bar & Grille/No. 37 Golf Lounge

Phoenix Park 'n Swap

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews