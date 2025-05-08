Selection of Robert Prevost as Pope has Phoenix's Catholic community excited about the church's next chapter

article

The Brief St. Mary's Biscillica celebrates the selection of American Robert Prevost as Pope. Diocese of Phoenix Bishop John Dolan says the selection will have a worldwide impact in and outside the church. Elsewhere in Phoenix, Brophy College Preparatory President Bob Ryan says the whole school was buzzing about the historic selection.



Catholics across the Valley are also reacting to the selection of American Robert Prevost as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

St. Mary’s Biscillica has a history with the papacy.

The backstory:

Pope John Paul II came to visit back in 1987.

Now, it is decorated to celebrate a new chapter in the Catholic Church.

What we know:

The joyous rings of bells across St. Mary’s Biscillica in downtown Phoenix May 8.

The trees and balconies are draped with gold banners, in honor of the new pontiff: Leo XIV.

"He will have a worldwide impact with people within the church and outside the church," said Bishop John Dolan.

Bishop John Dolan with the Phoenix Diocese says he’s already ushering in several firsts for the papacy.

Not only is he the first American Pope, he is also the first Pope to be a member of Augustian religious order.

Local perspective:

The historic day also made an impact at Brophy College Preparatory off of Camelback and Central.

"We had a viewing party in the activity center, and a lot of teachers, when there was white smoke, they turned it on in their classroom," said Bob Ryan, the school's President.

President Bob Ryan says it was a moving moment for the high school students, who were no older than six when Francis became Pope, to witness the moment unfold.

"Kids were excited and at lunch today, that was the buzz around campus," said President Ryan.

As for how Leo will approach his new role, Bishop Dolan says his first words as pope, emphasizing peace, gives a profound glimpse into what could be ahead.

"He used the words that Pope Francis would often use: build bridges. So in many ways, I think that he is going to be talking about that too," said Bishop Dolan.

He added that Pope Leo’s missionary life in Peru will likely also be prominent, reaching out to the poor and marginalized.