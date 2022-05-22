Semi-truck engulfed in flames along I-10 in southern Arizona

A semi-truck caught fire, engulfing it in flames on the morning of May 22 along I-10 in southern Arizona, says the Department of Public Safety.

The truck caught fire on I-10 near Sibyl Road around 9:50 a.m. in Cochise County, and DPS says the fire began on the passenger side.

"The road was temporarily closed while the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported. The roadway was reopened shortly after 11 a.m.," DPS said.