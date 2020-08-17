Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Amy Klobuchar calls for unity, makes appeal to moderates during DNC address

Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - On night one of the Democratic National Convention, U.S. Senator and former Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar talked about unity within the party and made an appeal to voters who feel stuck between the poles of American politics.

Klobuchar began her brief address talking about the importance of protecting the postal service, even adding a quip about how President Donald Trump will “need to fill out a change of address card come January.”

Amy Klobuchar speaks during 2020 Democratic National Convention

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the 2020 Democratic National Convention Monday night.

Klobuchar discussed how Trump happened to be in her home state of Minnesota Monday and spoke about the country’s need for unity in the face of his rhetoric. 

“I come from the middle of this country where we believe in people joining together to solve our problems,” Klobuchar said.

MORE: Full coverage of night one of the Democratic National Convention

Along with her unifying message, Klobuchar made an appeal to moderate Democrats, saying voters who feel lost between the extremes of politics have a home with her and with Biden.

Once her speech concluded, the DNC aired a video featuring a number of Biden’s once Democratic primary opponents including Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer, Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O’Rourke.