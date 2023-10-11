Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown charged in mother's death weeks after going missing

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday in San Diego, weeks after his mother's body was discovered near an Illinois creek and he was reported missing.

Brown was re-entering the United States from Mexico when he was taken into custody by local and federal agencies for a warrant for first-degree murder issued for the death of his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown.

Brown is waiting to be extradited to Maywood, Illinois where he will face charges, according to police.

The body of Myrtle Brown was found behind her west suburban home on Sept. 16.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Myrtle Brown's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of death was multiple injuries resulting from an assault.

While he was still missing, Sergio posted a video on his Instagram page where he said he thought his mother was on vacation. He also made accusations against Maywood police and the FBI.

Sergio Brown is known for his NFL career that included stints with the New England Patriots, the Colts, Jaguars, and Bills. He retired from professional football in 2016.