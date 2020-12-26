Seven injured, four in critical condition after two-car Phoenix crash

Several people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 26, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 43rd and Peoria avenues. Information detailing what led up to the crash hasn't been released.

There were a total of seven people injured in the crash. Four were taken to the hospital in critical condition, another is stable and the last two are doing OK.

The ages of those in critical condition are 8, 13, 27 and 32. The stable victim is 9 years old.