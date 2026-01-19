Several people found dead in Phoenix homes | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a North Phoenix couple's apparent murder-suicide to voters potentially calling the shots on whether to ban traffic cameras in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories for Monday, January 19.
1. Married couple dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Phoenix home
Featured
A married couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide at their North Phoenix home.
2. Woman found dead inside home by Gilbert Police, man arrested
Featured
A murder investigation is underway after Gilbert Police discovered a woman’s body during a 1 a.m. welfare check Monday morning.
3. Proposed bill would allow Arizona voters to decide on banning traffic cameras
Featured
Arizona lawmakers are pushing a new resolution that would allow voters to decide whether to implement a statewide ban on photo enforcement cameras.
4. Phoenix residents roll up sleeves for MLK day of service
Featured
Nearly 400 volunteers marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by distributing meals in "The Zone" and packing boxes at St. Mary’s Food Bank. Groups like Arizona Jews for Justice led the Phoenix-area efforts to provide relief to families facing food insecurity.
5. Millions face freezing temperatures after East Coast snowfall
Residents across the East Coast began clearing snow Monday after a weekend storm dropped several inches across the region. The system has moved out, making way for a wave of dangerously low temperatures affecting millions of people nationwide.
A look at your forecast
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our beautiful winter weather.
Get your full forecast.