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Severe weather forces Tempe Oktoberfest pauses amid lightning threats

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 10, 2026 5:24 PM MST
Published October 10, 2026 5:24 PM MST
Tempe Oktoberfest paused twice as storm forces crowds to shelter under bridge
Tempe Oktoberfest paused twice as storm forces crowds to shelter under bridge

Tempe Oktoberfest paused twice as storm forces crowds to shelter under bridge

Attendees huddled under a bridge while lightning and high winds delayed Tempe Oktoberfest. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has more on the active weather impacts across the Valley. 

The Brief

    • Bad weather forced Tempe Oktoberfest to pause twice and send attendees sheltering under a bridge.
    • High winds and dark clouds caused organizers to temporarily halt entry due to lightning threats.
    • Other local weekend events were also impacted, including Phoenix Pride's Supernova event moving a DJ set indoors.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Weather is having an effect on some events in Tempe, where Oktoberfest had to be paused because of it.

Weather Impacts:

It is all about the beer, bratwurst, and bad weather. Earlier in the day, organizers had to pause the event twice, forcing people to shelter under a bridge. 

Videos sent in by someone sheltering under the bridge showed everybody huddled together and making the best out of it, even playing music. 

During the first pause, people were under the bridge for about 30 to 45 minutes. Event organizers were not letting people into the event when it was stalled due to lightning, but people were able to get back in around 2:30 p.m. The event paused again around 3 p.m. for another 30 minutes.

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Heavy rain and high winds expected across Arizona
article

Arizona weather forecast: Heavy rain and high winds expected across Arizona

Phoenix temperatures will drop from 104 degrees to the 70s as tropical storm remnants bring heavy rain, high winds, and flood watches to Arizona this weekend.

What they're saying:

"The sky got really black to the west, and then it just started getting really windy, a big dark brown cloud started coming towards us," said Lori Young, an Oktoberfest volunteer.

"Everybody sheltered at first under these awnings, but I guess there was a threat of lightning, and so the frame is metal, so we all had to shelter over at the bridge," said Miguel Rosas, an Oktoberfest attendee.

Image 1 of 3

 

Big picture view:

This isn't the only event affected by the weather. One of the events celebrating Phoenix Pride, called Supernova, is moving one of its DJ sets indoors.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Lori Young, an Oktoberfest volunteer; Miguel Rosas, an Oktoberfest attendee; and FOX 10 reporter Andrew Christiansen.

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