Sexual abuse trial set to get underway for ex-Arizona state lawmaker

The trial of a man who once served in the Arizona State Senate is set to get underway on Oct. 16.

Tony Navarrete, who represented a Phoenix-based legislative district as a Democratic State Senator, was arrested in August 2021 for alleged sexual abuse involving an underage child, and an alleged attempt to abuse another.

Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete

Navarrete, who resigned from his office days after his arrest, was later indicted on six felony counts related to the alleged sexual misconducts, as well as a count related to the alleged misconduct attempt. He was later released from jail after posting bond.

If convicted on all charges, Navarrete could face 49 years in prison.

As for the State Senate seat Navarrete once held, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors selected Raquel Terán, who was a State Representative at the time, as his replacement. Terán won another term as State Senator in the 2022 Election, according to official results of that year's election from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

Also read: Witness in ex-Arizona state lawmaker Tony Navarrete's child molestation case taken into custody