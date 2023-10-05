Witness in ex-Arizona state lawmaker Tony Navarrete's child molestation case taken into custody

A witness in the child molestation case against an ex-politician in Arizona has reportedly been taken into custody.

We have previously reported on the legal troubles surrounding ex-state lawmaker Tony Navarrete. In August 2021, Navarrete, then a Democratic Party lawmaker in the Arizona Senate, was arrested and accused of repeatedly abusing a boy who he knew.

The boy, who was 16 in 2021, told detectives that Navarrete touched him in his intimate areas. The incidents began when the alleged victim was around 12 or 13, and continued through the alleged victim's 15th birthday.

Jury selection in Navarrete's trial is set to begin on Oct. 12.

Witness identified

The witness, according to reports, is 59-year-old Yolanda Vargas of Maricopa. She is reportedly accused of failing to comply with a court order.

According to prosecutors, Vargas has been "un-cooperative," and has not shown up in court. An arrest warrant for Vargas was issued by a judge on Oct. 3.

Court documents state a judge has set a $1,500 bail for Vargas. Should she make bail, she would be subjected to electronic monitoring, according to court documents.