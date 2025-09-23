Expand / Collapse search
Sexual assault suspect linked to woman's murder in Phoenix alley, police say

Updated  September 23, 2025 11:31am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Luis Tapia

The Brief

    • Luis Tapia, 24, is accused of committing a violent sexual assault in an alley near 46th and Oak Street in August.
    • Police say Tapia has now been linked to a murder that happened over a year ago in the same location.
    • Investigators say Tapia's DNA matched evidence found at the 2024 murder scene.

PHOENIX - A man who was recently arrested for a violent sexual assault that took place in a Phoenix alley has now been linked to a murder that police say happened in the same location.

Timeline:

On June 13, 2024, Phoenix Police say officers responded to an alley near 46th and Oak Streets and found an unresponsive woman on the ground with a head injury. The woman was rushed to a hospital but died a week later. She was identified as 64-year-old Margie New.

On Aug. 14, 2025, police say a woman in her mid-30s was found seriously injured in the same alley. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

On Sept. 20, 24-year-old Luis Tapia was arrested after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting the woman. He was booked into jail and is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

On Sept. 22, police say forensic scientists confirmed Tapia's DNA matched evidence from New's crime scene.

What's next:

Police say Tapia will face new charges in connection with New's death.

What they're saying:

"The success of these cases is shared with our community, who spoke up against a violent offender who was victimizing members of our community," police said. "These cases also highlight the outstanding work and collaboration between our patrol officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and the forensic crime lab staff."

Map of area where the alleged crimes happened

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Phoenix Police Department and a previous FOX 10 report on Sept. 22, 2025.

