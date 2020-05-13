Sheriff's office looking to reunite 1981 graduation photo with its owner

article

A suitcase was found alongside railroad tracks in Cochise County, and the sheriff's office says a 1981 graduation photo was found inside.

Now, deputies are hoping to reuinte the photo with the pictured woman, "Vickie," and/or her loved ones.

The suitcase was found May 11 by a resident in the Benson area at a vacant lot on Sibyl Road. It had several items in it, along with the photo.

If you know who the woman in the photo and/or have information about the owner of the suitcase, contact the sheriff's office at 520-432-9500.

If you are claiming the suitcase is yours, you must be able to identity other items that are in the suitcase, the sherrif's office says.