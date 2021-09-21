Shooting in DC injures 13-year-old boy, 4 others

BREAKING NEWS – Police are on the scene in Southeast D.C. where five people have been shot. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say two men, two women and a juvenile male were wounded in the shooting. According to authorities, one of the men and the juvenile walked into the hospital with injuries. All appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee at the scene. "It’s unacceptable in the District of Columbia for somebody to brazenly shoot into a crowd of people, and five people to be struck at 8:38 a.m. in the morning. That unacceptable. And I’m asking for the community’s help to bring this person to justice."

MAN SHOT, KILLED OVERNIGHT IN NORTHEAST DC PARKING LOT; POLICE LOOKOUT FOR SILVER SEDAN

Contee said they are searching for a male shooter dressed in jeans and a dark hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. "We should all be sick and tired of this," Contee said.

D.C. has grappled with rising violence over the recent months. Last night, officials say a person was shot and killed in a parking lot the Northeast. A man was shot and killed on Friday on Benning Road in a separate incident. No arrests have been made in either case.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.