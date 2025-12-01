Shooting investigation in Tempe; Arizona Equine Herpesvirus outbreak latest | Morning News Brief

article

From a crash that led to a person's death in the West Valley to post-Thanksgiving travel at the airport, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of December 1, 2025.

1. Deadly crash in the far West Valley

A man is dead, according to Surprise Police, following a crash that happened overnight Monday.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates that excessive speed and failure to wear a seat belt were contributing factors," investigators wrote.

2. Shooting investigation in Tempe

A shooting has sent two people to the hospital, according to Tempe Police.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened near Guadalupe and Rural roads. Police are still investigating the incident.

3. Storms affecting post-Thanksgiving travel

Thanksgiving may have come and gone, but the holiday travel season is far from over.

Big picture view:

Airports like Sky Harbor in Phoenix stayed packed through the weekend, while across the country, winter storms in cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Des Moines, and Grand Rapids have made travel even more chaotic, with thousands of flights delayed or canceled.

4. Equine herpes outbreak spreading in Arizona

A multi-state outbreak of an equine herpesvirus continues to spread in Arizona.

By the numbers:

In all, there are four cases in Arizona, with the most recent case having been confirmed over the weekend. The first three Arizona cases involved asymptomatic horses, but with the latest case, the horse did have neurological symptoms.

5. Hyundai cars under recall

Hyundai is recalling 143,472 vehicles.

Dig deeper:

The automaker is recalling certain 2024-2025 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid model cars to fix an issue that can raise the risk of a crash. Officials noted that the recalled cars don’t comply with the requirement of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for "rear visibility."

Also, your weather forecast for today

