Arizona Weather Forecast: Beautiful day expected for Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix should see a high in the 70s for Dec. 1, with dry conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s later on this week. A system could bring snow to parts of the state this week.



Happy December!

Today:

Morning temperatures to start the Monday will be in the 40s and 50s with a beautiful day ahead. Expect 70s and sunshine today. Temperatures for the start of this week will be cooler, yet slightly above average. Phoenix is looking at a high of around 70 degrees today under sunny skies.

A dry system will bring breezy winds to the Lower Colorado River Valley, otherwise it will be a dry day across the state before our next system arrives.

Later This Week:

Temperatures in the Valley will begin to drop in the 60s ahead of a mid-week system that will bring light rain and snow along higher elevations of northeastern Arizona. Rain chances in the Valley are very low as this system will track further north. Temperatures in the Valley will go from near-average to below average readings in the 60s.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.