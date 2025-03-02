Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Shooting at Scottsdale hospital leaves 1 injured; Blue Ghost space craft lands on moon | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 2, 2025 6:37pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a shooting that left a security guard injured at a Scottsdale hospital to a new spacecraft landing on the moon, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Security guard shot by ER patient

Featured

Shooting at Scottsdale hospital leaves 1 person injured, 1 in custody
article

Shooting at Scottsdale hospital leaves 1 person injured, 1 in custody

One person was injured and another was taken into custody after a shooting at HonorHealth in Scottsdale.

2. Everything you need to know about the Oscars

Featured

Oscars 2025: How to watch, what to know
article

Oscars 2025: How to watch, what to know

The 97th annual Academy Awards will kick off Sunday afternoon in Hollywood. Here's how to watch and what to know about the 2025 Oscars.

3. Blue Ghost lunar lander makes touchdown on the moon

Featured

Blue Ghost lunar lander touches down on moon for NASA delivery
article

Blue Ghost lunar lander touches down on moon for NASA delivery

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander aced a touchdown on the moon Sunday to deliver experiments and supplies for NASA.

4. Trump signs order to make English the official US language

Featured

Trump signs executive order making English official language of US
article

Trump signs executive order making English official language of US

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order making English the official language of the U.S.

5. Mike Myers plays Elon Musk on SNL

Featured

Watch: Mike Myers plays Elon Musk in SNL Trump-Zelenskyy cold open
article

Watch: Mike Myers plays Elon Musk in SNL Trump-Zelenskyy cold open

SNL made fun of President Trump’s unprecedented thrashing of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy in this weekend’s cold open, with Mike Myers appearing as Elon Musk.

Also, your weather forecast:

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm day Sunday before a cool down next week
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm day Sunday before a cool down next week

One more day in the upper 70s before we dip to below average temps to start next week.

Nightly RoundupNewsAlertsArizona