Shooting at Scottsdale hospital leaves 1 injured; Blue Ghost space craft lands on moon | Nightly Roundup

From a shooting that left a security guard injured at a Scottsdale hospital to a new spacecraft landing on the moon, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Security guard shot by ER patient
One person was injured and another was taken into custody after a shooting at HonorHealth in Scottsdale.
2. Everything you need to know about the Oscars
The 97th annual Academy Awards will kick off Sunday afternoon in Hollywood. Here's how to watch and what to know about the 2025 Oscars.
3. Blue Ghost lunar lander makes touchdown on the moon
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander aced a touchdown on the moon Sunday to deliver experiments and supplies for NASA.
4. Trump signs order to make English the official US language
President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order making English the official language of the U.S.
5. Mike Myers plays Elon Musk on SNL
SNL made fun of President Trump’s unprecedented thrashing of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy in this weekend’s cold open, with Mike Myers appearing as Elon Musk.
Also, your weather forecast:
One more day in the upper 70s before we dip to below average temps to start next week.