Shooting at Scottsdale hospital leaves 1 person injured, 1 in custody

A man is in custody after a shooting at a hospital in Scottsdale.

Police say a security guard was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The individual taken into custody is believed to be the only suspect in the shooting.

Police say it was an isolated incident and the scene is secure.

It happened at HonorHealth near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the shooter and the person shot was unknown at the time.

We are also waiting to find out more about the identity of the individuals involved.

