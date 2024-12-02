Expand / Collapse search

Shooting survivor tells her story; latest on Hunter Biden's pardon | Nightly Roundup

Published  December 2, 2024 7:08pm MST
Winter warm-up; woman survives shooting | Nightly Roundup

From a warm start to winter in Arizona, to a domestic violence shooting survivor telling her story, here are tonight's top stories from FOX 10.

1. Boy dies after statue fell on him at Arizona Biltmore

After a statue at the Arizona Biltmore fell onto a little boy, the Phoenix Police Department says the boy died from his injuries on Thanksgiving.

2. DPS: Thieves stole high-end cars, took them to Mexico

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says four people involved in car thefts across the Phoenix area have been arrested. They're accused of a slew of felonies after the county attorney says they took the stolen cars to Mexico.

3. Arizona domestic violence survivor shares her story

Aniya Brown said she wanted to share a message with young people in relationships: Trust your gut. She's now recovering from a domestic violence shooting and is determined to make a mark in life.

4. 2 accused of defrauding Arizona's ESA program

Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office said on Dec. 2 that a man and a woman from outside of Arizona have been indicted amid allegations involving the state's school voucher program.

5. Biden pardons son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, who was set to be sentenced this month for gun and tax convictions.

He had long pledged that he would not do so, but on Sunday, the president issued a sweeping pardon that covers Hunter Biden's convictions in two cases in Delaware and California.

Latest weather: Arizona sees unseasonable warm weather to kick off December

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 12/2/24

We're going to be seeing some warm temps this week!