Arizona suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $1.4M in vehicles, taking them to Mexico

The Brief Members of Arizona DPS and the Maricopa County Attorney held a press conference on Dec. 2 to detail a car theft ring with ties to Mexico that was busted and is accused of several felonies. Arizona DPS calls the theft ring a coordinated effort that stole more than 20 high-end cars.



The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says four people involved in car thefts across the Phoenix area have been arrested.

The department held a press conference on Monday, Dec. 2 to address the arrests and how they came about.

The speakers at the press conference were Lieutenant Colonel Ken Hunter, Deputy Director at Arizona DPS, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and Captain Erik Axlund, Vehicle Theft Task Force Commander.

The suspects were identified as Jorge Aguilar, Andrew Reyes, Luis Rodriguez and Douglas Zalaya.

"They are accused of operating an elaborate stolen vehicle ring in Maricopa County. This ring involves stealing vehicles, falsifying VIN numbers and license plates, and transporting stolen vehicles across the border into Mexico," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

She says between Sept. 23 and Nov. 1 of this year, the four suspects racked up allegations of 12 counts of theft of means of transportation, a count of trafficking stolen property, a count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, two counts of conducting a chop shop, three counts of forgery, and three counts of criminal impersonation.

Reyes is also accused of misconduct involving weapons.

‘A coordinated effort’

"This was a coordinated effort of individuals using sophisticated means to steal high-end vehicles throughout the state of Arizona. These vehicles were transported into Mexico to continue the efforts and further goals of transnational criminal organizations," said Lieutenant Colonel Ken Hunter, Deputy Director at Arizona DPS.

More than a million dollars worth of cars have allegedly been stolen.

"In this case, a total of 22 high-end vehicles were recovered, with an estimated worth of $1.4 million," Lt. Hunter said.

He says the car thefts have been tied to "violent and organized crime." For example, he mentioned the truck theft in Waddell by several armed people who were seen stealing a truck from the driveway of a home.