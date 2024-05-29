Shootings reported in Ahwatukee and Peoria; arson suspected in Phoenix house fire l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Shootings in Ahwatukee and Peoria left one person dead and multiple people hurt, arson is suspected after a fire broke out at a home in south Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 29.
1. Deadly shootings in Ahwatukee
Featured
A man is dead and a teenager is hurt following separate shootings near 48th Street and Warner Road.
2. Double shooting in Peoria
Featured
Two people are expected to survive after being shot near 89th Avenue and Monroe Street, police said.
3. Man detained in Phoenix house fire
Featured
A man was detained in connection to a house fire near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road that authorities believe was intentionally set.
4. Jury deliberating in Trump trial
Featured
Jurors began deliberations Wednesday after receiving instructions about the law governing the hush money case and what they can consider as they evaluate the former president's guilt and innocence.
5. AZ Republicans set for debate
Featured
On May 29, Republicans trying to flip Arizona Congressional District 4 will take the stage for a debate.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/29/24
Mostly clear skies and warm temps in the Valley with a high near 104°F.