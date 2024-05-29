Expand / Collapse search

Shootings reported in Ahwatukee and Peoria; arson suspected in Phoenix house fire l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 29, 2024 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning news brief may 29 article

PHOENIX - Shootings in Ahwatukee and Peoria left one person dead and multiple people hurt, arson is suspected after a fire broke out at a home in south Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 29.

1. Deadly shootings in Ahwatukee

Featured

Man dead, teen hurt in Ahwatukee shootings
article

Man dead, teen hurt in Ahwatukee shootings

A man is dead and a teenager is hurt following separate shootings near 48th Street and Warner Road.

2. Double shooting in Peoria

Featured

2 hurt in Peoria double shooting
article

2 hurt in Peoria double shooting

Two people are expected to survive after being shot near 89th Avenue and Monroe Street, police said.

3. Man detained in Phoenix house fire

Featured

Arson suspected in south Phoenix house fire
article

Arson suspected in south Phoenix house fire

A man was detained in connection to a house fire near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road that authorities believe was intentionally set.

4. Jury deliberating in Trump trial

Featured

Trump trial live updates: Jury in hush money case to begin deliberations
article

Trump trial live updates: Jury in hush money case to begin deliberations

Jurors began deliberations Wednesday after receiving instructions about the law governing the hush money case and what they can consider as they evaluate the former president's guilt and innocence.

5. AZ Republicans set for debate

Featured

Arizona Congressional District 4 Republican Debate
article

Arizona Congressional District 4 Republican Debate

On May 29, Republicans trying to flip Arizona Congressional District 4 will take the stage for a debate.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/29/24

Mostly clear skies and warm temps in the Valley with a high near 104°F.