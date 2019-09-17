Short term rentals may soon be a thing of the past -- at least in Tempe

The city of Tempe is discussing possible restrictions on short-term rentals. There are complaints about homes rented on sites like Airbnb and VRBO are negatively impacting neighborhoods by increasing rent and noise levels.

The Working Group wants an ordinance to require contact information from short-term owners.

"We're just very concerned about the commercialization of residential real estate. It's been very intrusive into our neighborhoods, it's been pretty much unregulated, in Tempe alone we have over 1,000 Airbnbs that we can count."

A meeting was held at the Pyle Recreation Center near Rual and Southern at 6 p.m. on September 16.

The proposed ordinance will be up for further discussion at a November city council meeting.

Online:

https://www.tempe.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/65685

Advertisement

https://www.tempe.gov/government/fire-medical-rescue/community-risk-reduction/short-term-rentals