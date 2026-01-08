Show Low woman accused of murder in crash that killed firefighter

The Brief Kilaya Williamson, 21, is accused of murder in connection to a crash last October that killed an Arizona firefighter. Glenn Collins, a firefighter with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, was riding his motorcycle to work when he was hit head-on by a pickup truck. Authorities say Williamson was driving the truck and blood samples showed "impairing substances" were in her system at the time of the crash.



A Show Low woman has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed an Arizona firefighter.

What we know:

On Oct. 3, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office says Glenn Collins, a firefighter with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, was riding his motorcycle to work when he was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Lone Pine Dam Road near milepost 7.5 in the White Mountain Lake area.

The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Kilaya Williamson, was suspected to be impaired.

On Jan. 7, NCSO announced the arrest of Williamson. She was booked into a Holbrook jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

Investigators say blood samples from Williamson showed "impairing substances" were in her system at the time of the crash.

Dig deeper:

The crash marked the third firefighter death for Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District within a few weeks. Brenna Kulikowski, 31, and Damon Thompson, 21, died in a head-on crash on Sept. 14. DPS said 46-year-old Angela Bouck crossed the center line on State Route 260 and crashed into an ambulance. Bouck was also killed in the crash.

Brenna Kulikowski and Damon Thompson. (Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District)