Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:18AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a dog attack in southern Arizona.

Sierra Vista Police say the attack happened on June 23. When officers arrived, the animal was attacking a 53-year-old man in the backyard of a home.

"Officers dispatched the dog and provided first aid to the victim until emergency medical assistance arrived," Sierra Vista Police said.

The man was taken to a Tucson hospital in critical condition.

A second victim, 84-year-old Helene Jackson, was found severely wounded in an alley behind the property. A second dog returned to the backyard where the first attack happened, and that dog was also killed by officers.

Jackson eventually succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Her own dog's body was found in the alley where she was attacked.

In total, three dogs have died as a result of the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sierra Vista PD.

