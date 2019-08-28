Silent Witness: Rare guns, including Hello Kitty themed AR-15 rifle stolen from Chandler home

article

Police say numerous firearms and ammunition were taken from a home near Chandler Blvd. and Kyrene Road during a burglary.

Silent Witness stated the rare and unique guns include a pink Hello Kitty themed AR-15 with logos and musical notes etched on the bolt, an STI Trojan .40 caliber 1911 pistol with red wood grips and green sights, a Remington 1100 sporting clays 20 gauge shotgun with engraved side-plates, two Winchester 9422 Williams FP pistol stock level action .22 caliber rifles and two Savage Arms Anschutz M54 .22 caliber bolt action rifles.

Officials say the theft happened between Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS