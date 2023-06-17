Expand / Collapse search

Silent Witness seeks suspect accused of aggravated assault at Phoenix Target

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Aggravated assault suspect in Phoenix | Silent Witness

PHOENIX - Police are trying to find a man accused of threatening a Target employee with a knife back in 2022. 

The crime happened at a Target near 7th Street and Bell Road on Jan. 17.

According to Silent Witness, the suspect tried to break open a locked cellphone display case. When he failed, he reportedly threatened an employee with a knife as he was running away.

He was described as a male in his 20s or 30s with a mustache. He was seen on camera wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.