A six-car crash on I-10 in Avondale killed one person and sent another to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.

The Aug. 21 crash happened near 107th Avenue in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

An unidentified person was killed, and another person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened: